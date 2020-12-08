SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650,000. KE accounts for about 0.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of KE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $285,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $672,149,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $185,843,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $53,033,000.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. China International Capital initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of KE stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.