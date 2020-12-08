SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 61,327 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,327 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Booking worth $125,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 43.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Booking by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Booking by 11.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,835.74.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,128.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,902.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,771.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,138.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

