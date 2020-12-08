SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 971,012 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

SRS Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 971,012 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.11.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $302.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $306.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,689,539.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,134 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,903 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

