SRS Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. Trex makes up approximately 0.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

