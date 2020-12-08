SRS Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,375,766 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.5% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $132,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,725,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,806,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 38,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

