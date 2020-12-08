Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 90,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

SWK stock opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,827 shares of company stock worth $1,584,537 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.