Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $102.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

