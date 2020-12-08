State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 67,642 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,642 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

BR opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.52. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

