State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $46,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Express by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.40.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.