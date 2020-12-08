State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,505 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $26,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

