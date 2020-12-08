State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 18,463 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $43,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 154,287 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,087,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,240 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.