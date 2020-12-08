State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 305,191 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of eBay worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

