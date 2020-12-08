State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 1.76% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.