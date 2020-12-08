State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,404,634 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.