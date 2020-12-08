State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,695 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of AON worth $42,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 15.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

Shares of AON stock opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

