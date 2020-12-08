State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 136.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 409,270 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $44,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

GILD opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.