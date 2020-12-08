State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $25.15 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $336.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.01. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.