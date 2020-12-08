State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $27.99 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1,665.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.36% of Iron Mountain worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

