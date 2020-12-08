State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $28.98 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

