State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $30.91 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $30,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $209,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 63,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 269,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

Shares of AVB opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

