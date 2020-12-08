State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $35.56 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 157.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,361 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $236.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

