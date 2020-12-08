State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $46.74 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,106 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $278,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after buying an additional 1,390,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $102,394,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE MRK opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

