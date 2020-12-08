State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $39,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

TT stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock valued at $36,956,253. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

