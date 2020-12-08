State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $49,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $65.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.48.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

