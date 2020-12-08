State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $33.22 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,219,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.12% of The Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

