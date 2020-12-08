State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASML were worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $469.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.95. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $471.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

