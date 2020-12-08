State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

