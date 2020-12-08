State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $249.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $253.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

