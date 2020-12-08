State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 777,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $28,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 930.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 88,008 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 739,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.