State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.77.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.