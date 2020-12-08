State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.24% of Masco worth $34,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.