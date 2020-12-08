State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 104,169 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 104,169 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $40,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

