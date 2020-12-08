State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 14,253 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $44,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $301.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.55. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

