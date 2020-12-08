State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 253,829 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 253,829 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

