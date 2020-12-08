State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 255,130 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255,130 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $178.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $183.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

