State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,404 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

BLK opened at $709.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $721.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $662.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

