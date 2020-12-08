State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,061 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 103.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $3,475,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 31.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $353.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

