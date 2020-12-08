State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 61,436 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,436 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $32,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

