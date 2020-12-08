State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $49,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,511,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.