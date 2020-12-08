State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson stock opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $156.48. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

