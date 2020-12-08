Steelhead Partners LLC Sells 6,577,918 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Steelhead Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,440,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,577,918 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC owned about 1.52% of Globalstar worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Globalstar by 53.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425,879 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,438,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

