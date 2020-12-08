Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $52.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of SFIX opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,042,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock worth $24,158,034. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

