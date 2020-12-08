Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 2.61.
In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,034 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
