Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,034 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

