Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,926 shares of company stock worth $24,158,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

