Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,034. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stitch Fix by 3,131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

