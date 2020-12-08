T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,977 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after buying an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.