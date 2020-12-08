TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $105,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $43,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,600. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of OMCL opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

