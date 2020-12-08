TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Stake in Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIIIU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,179,000.

Forum Merger III stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Forum Merger III Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

