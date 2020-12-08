TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:INAQU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:INAQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INAQU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $248,000.

OTCMKTS:INAQU opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

