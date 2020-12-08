TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSMTU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

KSMTU opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSMTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.